Softball Fall Exhibition Schedule

Https://clemsontigers.com/clemson-softball-announces-2021-2022-fall-exhibition-season-schedule/. CLEMSON, S.C. — John Rittman, the 2021 ACC Softball Coach of the Year, released Clemson's fall exhibition schedule on Thursday. The defending ACC regular season champions, who also return 2021 ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, return to action at McWhorter Stadium beginning October 7 at 6 p.m., when they take on Erskine College in a 10-inning scrimmage. The Fall schedule includes five total dates, all set for the month of October and hosted at McWhorter Stadium. With four 10 inning scrimmages and one doubleheader to round out the schedule, all fall games are free and open to the public. The full schedule can be found below and is subject to change. For an up-to-date schedule, including details on times and opponents, please visit Clemsontigers.com. DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME October 7 Erskine Clemson 6:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 15 Mars Hill Clemson 6:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 16 North Greenville Clemson 12:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 21 Anderson Clemson 6:30 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 24 North Georgia (DH) Clemson 12:00 2:00 For complete coverage of the Clemson Softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.