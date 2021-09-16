125 IU Health employees terminated after COVID-19 vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana University Health announced Thursday that 125 employees have been terminated after choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “Indiana University Health has put the safety and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. After a two-week unpaid suspension period ending Sept. 14, a total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”