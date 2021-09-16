CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
125 IU Health employees terminated after COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS– Indiana University Health announced Thursday that 125 employees have been terminated after choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “Indiana University Health has put the safety and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. After a two-week unpaid suspension period ending Sept. 14, a total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”

Kelly Chapman Downton
10d ago

That's ridiculous! So, these same health care workers that survived over 18 months of taking care of covid patients are no longer good enough? And since asymptomatic vaxxers are spreading it, I would rather my health care workers are unvaxxed, seems much safer imo.

Reply(15)
44
djones
10d ago

Nurses in particular have seen the endless stream of vaccine-damaged people and that’s why they do not wish to get the shot. A very large percentage of people in hospitals are vaxxed and there is not much doctors can do. Nurses have been coming forward with their stories and it’s really no wonder that they would rather quit than comply. The only ray of hope I’ve seen so far is the state of Nebraska has said they are ready to hire displaced nurses and vaccine status does not matter. I am hoping that other states will come forward with more of this.

Reply(1)
39
David Schleibaum
10d ago

Let’s start this discussion with a few scientific facts. There are 6,3 million Hoosiers living in our state. According to Indiana Board of Health own data shows 14,000 citizens had the virus present in their system when they passed away. For you math challenged liberals that means that the C19 virus has a 99.0% SURVIVAL RATE. The vaccine shot with its unknown side effects is more dangerous than passing from the virus. The elderly and those who have underlying health issues are the ones at the greatest risk. So how in the world can you keep on demanding mask mandates. If you want to wear a mask go ahead that your choice. But the rest of us aren’t going to listen to your plandemic lies anymore.

Reply(8)
47
 

