From World’s Fair to living rooms

To cover Chicago theater is to carry a ghost map in one’s head of all the lost spaces. Some buildings are gone (or nearly gone) altogether, like the original Goodman Theatre at the Art Institute, or the Jane Addams Hull House Center on Broadway at Belmont, which at various points housed Steppenwolf, Bailiwick Repertory, Famous Door, and About Face. (It was gutted and replaced by a health club; the Hull House space in Uptown, which once housed Organic and Black Ensemble Theater, was completely demolished.) Some are so transformed as to bear no resemblance to their old theatrical roots. Every time I step into the Brown Elephant on North Clark, I remember when it was the drafty Calo Theatre, where friends produced James Joyce’s Exiles in the early 90s with what one waggish cast member called “authentic Irish heating.”