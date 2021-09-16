CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate flees mom’s funeral and gets 900 miles away in cuffs, Mississippi officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mississippi inmate who got away from guards while being escorted to his mother’s funeral has been caught — nearly 900 miles away, according to corrections officials. Authorities captured 33-year-old Garnett Hughes in northern Ohio on Tuesday after a five-day search, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement. U.S. Marshals, who aided in the arrest, said Hughes was still wearing one of his handcuffs.

