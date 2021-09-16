Town of Brookline celebrates groundbreaking of Michael Driscoll Elementary School
BROOKLINE, Mass. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. On September 13, officials from the Public Schools of Brookline, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the Town of Brookline joined students, alumni, families, educators, neighbors, and representatives from Leftfield, Jonathan Levi Architects, and Gilbane Building Company to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the 155,000-SF Michael Driscoll Elementary School in Brookline, Massachusetts.www.timesunion.com
