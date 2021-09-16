CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Breaks my heart’: New York hospital on losing workers to vaccine mandate

By Ally Peters
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — In less than two weeks, New York’s health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes will have to have their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, or they risk losing their jobs. Under the mandate, there is no test-out option for employees. It has caused some...

