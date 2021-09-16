Vermont says record 1-day COVID-19 cases could be IT glitch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health said Thursday the new, single-day record of new COVID-19 cases reported by the state, 314, may be the result of an information technology glitch.

In a statement, the health department said one of its vendors had a technical problem that is now believed to have been resolved.

Officials are investigating whether the glitch and the subsequent fix may have affected the case count reported Thursday and in recent days. The department says it’s possible, but not confirmed, that older tests will come through over the next few days.

“We are actively working to assess the impacts, monitor the situation, and we will keep the public informed, including providing updated numbers, as we learn more,” the department’s statement said.

The previous record, 266, was set in March at the peak of the winter wave of cases.

___

NUMBERS

On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 314 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to a total of more than 30,920.

There were 42 people hospitalized, including 10 in intensive care.

The state reported a total of 294 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 149.14 new cases per day on Aug. 31 to 164 new cases per day on Sept. 14.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the U.S.