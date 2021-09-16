CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Hardy Wants To Bring Back Willow Before His Career Is Over

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

Jeff Hardy has undergone many transformations throughout his career, but he wants to go back to his roots before he calls it quits. Hardy began his career portraying the character Willow The Wisp in OMEGA, which is a federation he and his brother Matt Hardy ran in North Carolina. Hardy...

