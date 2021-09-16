CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys Offers Ida Assistance to Local Residents By Giving Away a Semi-load of Bottled Water & 1,000 Boxed Lunches in LaPlace

Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. In an effort to help offset some of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys will be giving away a semi-load of free bottled water (20 pallets) and 1,000 boxed lunches on Friday, September 17th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the LA Health Solutions parking lot at 1528 W Airline Hwy, LaPlace. Supplies will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone in the area.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Timeline of missing woman's cross-country road trip

Investigators on Sunday discovered a body consistent with the description of Gabby Petito but stopped short of confirming a positive ID of her remains. The 22-year-old's family had reported her missing the previous week, after a monthslong cross-country road trip. Below is a timeline of Petito's travels across the country...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Ida#Charity#La Health Solutions#Prweb#W Airline Hwy#Wwltv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy