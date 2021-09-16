Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys Offers Ida Assistance to Local Residents By Giving Away a Semi-load of Bottled Water & 1,000 Boxed Lunches in LaPlace
NEW ORLEANS (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. In an effort to help offset some of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys will be giving away a semi-load of free bottled water (20 pallets) and 1,000 boxed lunches on Friday, September 17th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the LA Health Solutions parking lot at 1528 W Airline Hwy, LaPlace. Supplies will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone in the area.www.timesunion.com
