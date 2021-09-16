CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
National City, CA

Las Vegas Man Faces Murder Charges in a 47-Year-Old Cold Case in National City

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbtfG_0byB90G200
A photo of murder victim Christy Ellen Bryant. Courtesy National City Police

A 69-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a National City convenience store clerk nearly half a century ago, police said Thursday.

Carlin Edward Cornett was arrested at his Las Vegas residence for the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Christy Ellen Bryant 47 years ago, in 1974, according to National City Police.

Cornett was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on Tuesday with help from the FBI and Las Vegas police and will be extradited to San Diego to face murder charges, according to National City Investigations Lt. Derek Aydelotte.

On July 31, 1974, Bryant was stabbed to death while working alone at a 7-Eleven that had stood at 702 Highland Ave. in National City; a Domino’s Pizza is there now.

The case went cold after exhaustive measures by law enforcement failed to identify the suspect, according to Aydelotte. However, officers at the time collected blood samples at the scene belonging to the suspect even though DNA testing wasn’t available keeping the case in circulation for decades.

“Throughout the years, different NCPD detectives looked at the case, but no firm leads were developed,” Aydelotte said.

This wasn’t the fist attempt by law enforcement to hunt down Bryant’s assailant through DNA. In 2008, the blood sample was submitted to the San Diego Sheriff’s Crime Laboratory and the Combined DNA Index System with hopes of finding Bryant’s killer among a pool of possible suspects.

“The DNA profile from the blood evidence remained in the system and was searched regularly with no hits,” Aydelotte said.

Then, eight years after National City police teamed up with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, and after serious advancements in forensic technology had been made, Cornett was identified thanks to the work of an in-house genealogist of the Cold Homicide and Research Genealogy Effort, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed in Back After Argument in Balboa Park

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back Saturday and hospitalized with serious injuries, San Diego police said. An argument between the victim and two men turned violent at about 4:44 a.m. Saturday near the San Diego Botanical Garden in Balboa Park, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Las Vegas, NV
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Genealogy#National City Police#Ncpd#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested After Helicopter-Aided Search in San Marcos

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies in San Marcos arrested a hit-and-run suspect early Thursday morning who officers said was already facing two felony warrants. Lt. Amber Baggs said deputies were dispatched to the hit-and-run collision near the 1600 block of West San Marcos Boulevard at 1 a.m. Thursday. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver fleeing on foot.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Four Drivers Arrested at Chula Vista Checkpoint

Four drivers were arrested on various charges at a DUI and drivers license checkpoint, police said Saturday. The checkpoint was conducted between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday in the 600 block of Palomar Street, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department. One driver was arrested on suspicion...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Times of San Diego

DUI Checkpoint Planned Friday Evening in Chula Vista

A DUI/driver’s license checkpoint is scheduled in Chula Vista Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight Saturday at an undisclosed location. The Chula Vista Police Department said it will likely post officers in areas with the most frequent collisions and DUI arrests for “the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.”
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy