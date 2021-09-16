CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing She’s Booed Up

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fans hopeful of a reunion between Hip-Hop’s ageless former couple finally have closure after Ashanti reveals she’s not interested in reuniting with her ex, Nelly , — and for a good reason.

While chatting things up with Fat Joe , Ja Rule , and Remy Ma for a post-Verzuz recap , Ashanti revealed that she has no interest in reconciling with her ex of 11-years due to being in a relationship .

“Listen, there’s nothing happening,” Ashanti said. “Now look, this is the crazy part. I had no idea he was gonna be there and I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. Six years or something? So, I didn’t know what to expect. I seen him move you out the way,” she added with a laugh.

After seeing Nelly’s beeline for a hug while onstage during the Fat Joe and Ja Rule Verzuz battle , coupled with the recent news that he and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson had broken up, caused fans to storm social media with posts calling for a romantic reconciliation. Even Ja Rule added to the hype by jokingly stating that there’s “still something there,” prompting Ashanti to reveal the main reason behind the denial.

“Listen, I wasn’t expecting it. And that’s the crazy thing! I seen his eyes get big and I didn’t know what was gonna happen. I didn’t know what to expect. It was positive,” Ashanti said. Ja added, “You know, Nelly’s single now.” Ashanti quickly retorted, “Yeah, but I ain’t! So…”

Nelly also weighed in on the reconciliation rumor while speaking with Big Tigger stating that he only walked over to say “what up to everybody.”

“It wasn’t like that, I said what up to everybody bro,” Nelly said. “I didn’t want any uncomfortable feelings, it was a night of celebration so I was only saying ‘what up.’ I said ‘what up’ to everybody, but of course, they didn’t catch that.”

