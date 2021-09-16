CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Scott To Drop “Cactus Jack” Nike Air Trainer 1 SP’s

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZZIl_0byB8X1J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RydbQ_0byB8X1J00

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Travis Scott out here making sure Nike gets all our money and serves up L’s to everyone else trying to make them richer.

Just weeks after Travis was spotted rocking some spiffy Air Max 1 with the Cactus Jack treatment , now word is coming that Nike might be dropping some collaborative Nike Air Trainer 1 SP’s . Coming in three colorways (“Coriander/Ashen Slate/Wheat/Light Sienna,” “Lt Smoke Grey/Honeydew/Particle Grey,” and “Dk Smoke Grey/Black/Iron Grey/Off-Noir”), the sneakers will feature Travis’ customary backward swoosh and are rumored to be dropping this Holiday season at the tune of $140, retail.

While these probably won’t garner much hype given that the Air Trainers aren’t exactly in high demand [Editor’s Note: “Speak for yourself.”—aqua], the fact that they’re “Travis Scott” sneakers will surely have hypebeasts and bots ready to eat up merch as soon as they drop.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying to cop a pair when they drop at the end of the year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nice Kicks (@nicekicks)

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Here's Your First Look at Travis Scott x Nike's Air Max 1 "Cave Stone"

Following closer looks of the “Wheat” and “Baroque Brown” iterations, early images of Travis Scott x Nike‘s Air Max 1 in “Cave Stone” have been revealed by sneaker insider @jfgrails. Unlike the first two pairs’ earthy and dark hues, the third variation boasts cooler shades throughout. The overlays are dressed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 Collab Appears In “Baroque Brown”

Arguably one of the most influential men on the planet, Travis Scott has what some would call the “Midas Touch.” With every collaboration, be it with McDonald’s or Nike, La Flame garners roaring reception, some going as far to scream “Cactus Jack sent me” to unfortunate part-time workers. And with his latest project, which is likely to follow the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High and Low, it’s likely we’ll see many a fan buy their first pair of Air Max 1s.
APPAREL
Click2Houston.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s family trip to the Houston Zoo sparks controversy

HOUSTON, Texas – 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott visited the Houston Zoo Sunday with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in tow. The outing unintentionally angered some locals, who said they were inconvenienced by the couple’s visit. According to the Zoo, while the celebrity...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
E! News

Kylie Jenner Says Her “Belly’s Getting Big” in New Pregnancy Photo

Watch: Stormi Webster Impersonates Mom Kylie Jenner on Instagram. Kylie Jenner has her followers buzzing after sharing the latest up-close-and-personal peek at her second pregnancy. On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom to 3-year-old Stormi Webster shared a photo of herself driving to Instagram Stories, captioning the sweet pic, "Baby's getting big." The makeup mogul also shared a snapshot of herself walking alongside little Stormi after grabbing some Shipley Do-Nuts.
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Where’s Kylie? Travis Scott Arrives Solo at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Travis Scott arrived solo at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shortly after his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, announced she is pregnant with baby No. 2. The “Highest In the Room” rapper, 30, made a quick red carpet appearance before heading into the New York City venue, wearing an all-black suit and diamond accessories on Sunday, September 12. Travis is among those nominated for Best Direction and Best Hip-Hop Video.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Set To Drop In Halloween Colorway: Photos

These past few months have been very strong for the Nike Air Huarache as the classic 90s silhouette has seen an increase in colorways. Some retro models have been making their way to the market, and now, Nike is prepared to drop some new offerings that are perfect for the Fall season. The weather is about to get a lot colder and we are also going to get special days like Halloween, which promises to be better than last year's version.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Air Max#Sp#L#The Air Trainers
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Tackles Ambitious Themes On "Utopia"

The concept of a Utopia, which goes hand in hand with the far-less-favorable Dystopia, has long been analyzed in academic circles for decades. From the bible to modern-day literature, Utopias have long inspired artists in a variety of different ways, and Travis Scott appears to be drawing from the concept heavily on his upcoming album.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at Patta's Forthcoming "Monarch" Nike Air Max 1

And Patta have been dropping collaborative and sought-after Air Max 1s for years now. From “Cherrywood” and “Purple Denim,” to “Lucky Green” and a rumored “Aqua Noise” colorway earlier this year, the pair continue to hit the mark. For Fall/Winter 2021, the duo look to be reuniting. Teased over the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Two New Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 OG Lows Are Reportedly Releasing

Shortly after rumors of a potential upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 release, new reports are noting we could see two new takes on La Flame’s Air Jordan 1 OG Low sneaker next year. Although no info regarding what the colorways will look like have surfaced, the rumored...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Nike Reveals the Nike Saquon Air Trainer III

The Nike Air Trainer is back, reimagined by Saquon Barkley, who has had NYC running through his veins since birth. The Nike Air Trainer III first debuted three decades ago with Bo Jackson, and then the shoes became truly iconic on the streets of New York, where these kicks came to define ‘90s culture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 5 ‘Orange Blaze’ Next Week

Jordan Brand is giving the iconic Air Jordan 5 a bold new look this fall season. The athletic giant confirmed via Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that the “Orange Blaze” makeup of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves next week. The shoe features a sail-based color scheme on the premium leather upper and unlike traditional Jordan 5 styles, the ankle collar is constructed of a netted mesh material also seen on the side panels. The shoe’s standout details are the 3M reflective silver tongue that’s paired with an “Orange Blaze” Jumpman logo and a matching orange midsole with speckled shark teeth...
APPAREL
IBTimes

Burger King Comes For McDonald’s BTS, Saweetie, Travis Scott Meals With Nelly, Lil Huddy Combos

Burger King is taking on its rival McDonald’s with a series of celebrity combo meals that it has dubbed the “Keep It Real Meals.”. The meals come as the burger chain permanently banned 120 artificial ingredients from its food menu nationwide. Burger King made a commitment in 2020 to remove colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, wherever possible, from every burger and chicken meal it serves.
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
SneakerFiles

Jordan Brand Unveils Holiday 2021 Collection

Jordan Brand just unveiled the Holiday 2021 Air Jordan collection, which will start to release in October. Included in the lineup, we have the Air Jordan 1 in four colorways which include the ‘Bred Patent’ that will be one of the last releases of the year. We also have the Air Jordan 3 ‘Camo’ releasing and two color options of the Air Jordan 5. Also dropping for the colder months is the Air Jordan 9, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and two colorways of the Air Jordan 14.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
d1softballnews.com

second child from Travis Scott is coming

The influencer confirmed the rumors that have been chasing each other for some time: Stormi will have a little brother or a little sister. Other than crisis: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are together and have decided to enlarge the family. Kim Kardashian’s little sister has announced that she is expecting the second child from the rapper after Stormi, 3 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy