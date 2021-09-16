These Companies Will Pay You $1,300 To Watch 13 Horror Movies

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The pandemic has made streaming more popular than ever, and while Covid restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime has made it more convenient to watch new movies from home. The platform offers “Candyman,” “Respect,” and a bunch of other movies that are currently in theaters. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, now’s the time to sign up...

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO