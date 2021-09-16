Bepanted shovel-toting farmer wins privacy payout from France TV

The DAX fell 2.6 percent in early trading on Monday to its lowest level since July, as market turmoil marred the German blue-chip stock market index's expansion from 30 to 40 companies. The majority of the 10 new companies in the DAX were down shortly after 1100 GMT, with aerospace giant Airbus and e-commerce company Zalando both sinking around four percent, while the value of the revamped index sat at 15,080 points. The negative development, driven indirectly by the struggles of Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande, meant the "euphoria around the redesigned DAX has fizzled out after one day of trading", said Andreas Lipkow, analyst at Comdirect. The new additions are intended to revitalise the index after a turbulent 2020 that saw national carrier Lufthansa drop out under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of payments company Wirecard after revelations of large-scale fraud.

