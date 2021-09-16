Unvaccinated Say Premium Surcharge Could Prompt Change of Heart
An extra monthly fee for health insurance could coax most unvaccinated workers into getting a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a survey released Thursday. Nearly three-quarters of 1,000 participants surveyed between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 said an extra monthly fee for health insurance could motivate them to get the vaccine. The survey was conducted by Affordable Health Insurance, a health insurance consultant based in Hartford, Conn.news.bloomberglaw.com
