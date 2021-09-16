CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unvaccinated Say Premium Surcharge Could Prompt Change of Heart

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn extra monthly fee for health insurance could coax most unvaccinated workers into getting a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a survey released Thursday. Nearly three-quarters of 1,000 participants surveyed between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 said an extra monthly fee for health insurance could motivate them to get the vaccine. The survey was conducted by Affordable Health Insurance, a health insurance consultant based in Hartford, Conn.

Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
Nearly 20% of previously unvaccinated Delta Air Lines employees have been vaccinated since insurance surcharge announcement

More Delta Air Lines workers have started the COVID-19 vaccination process after the company announced it would increase health insurance costs for its unvaccinated employees. Delta in August announced that its unvaccinated employees would have to pay a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge, starting Nov. 1. Since then, Delta has seen nearly 20 percent of its previously 20,000 unvaccinated employees decide to get the vaccine, Delta Chief Health Officer Henry Ting, MD, said in an Infectious Disease Society of America briefing Sept. 9.
NewsChannel 36

Counsel's Corner: Unvaccinated & Insurance Premiums

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Last week, President Biden announced sweeping new vaccine requirements for employers of large companies, mandating the shot(s), or implement weekly COVID-19 testing for workers who are not protected. Some private businesses, like Delta Airlines, is taking the directive a step further, adding full-proof mandates, and adding...
Pressure’s On OSHA to Quickly Deliver Biden Covid Shot Mandate

President Joe Biden ‘s call for an employer vaccine mandate has put the federal government’s short-staffed workplace safety agency in a tight spot. In effect, an agency not known for speed is being forced to develop a complex rule under an expedited format in a matter of weeks—with legal challenges all but guaranteed once it takes effect.
Enterprise Settles Class Action Over Covid-19 Layoffs Notice

Enterprise Holdings Inc. has settled a class action alleging its subsidiaries gave thousands of workers affected by Covid-19 related layoffs less than the 60-day notice required by federal law, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Elva Benson, a former rental agent with Enterprise Orlando LLC, alleged that...
Keep pandemic-related benefit programs open

On Sept. 4, several federal benefit programs expired, leaving over 7 million people affected. Three out of four of these benefit programs were for pandemic relief. Although many places of employment have long returned to business, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, so people should still be receiving those benefits if need be.
Life Insurance Premiums Are Changing

If you’re enrolled in the Federal Employees Group Life Insurance program, watch your paycheck at the end of October. According to this Federal Register notice, the Office of Personnel Management has completed a study of FEGLI and is making changes to Employee Basic, Option A, Option B, Option C and Post-Retirement Basic Insurance.
