Tickets Going Fast for The Henry Ford's Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village presented by Meijer
DEARBORN, Mich. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Tickets for The Henry Ford’s one-of-a-kind Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village, presented by Meijer, are going fast. Hosted over 16 nights Oct. 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31 from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., the 40-plus-year tradition features newly imagined storybook experiences, 1,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns, ghostly performances, and the return of Fall Flavor Weekend-inspired programming. Due to popular demand, and limited capacity, guests are advised to purchase tickets in advance at http://www.thf.org as only a few evening slots remain available.www.timesunion.com
