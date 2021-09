Elections Canada is warning Canadians that if they're diagnosed with COVID-19 over the next few days they may not be able to vote in the federal election. According to one question in their FAQ section — "What if I develop symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive after advance polling days or on election day?" — Canadians with symptoms should not show up to an Elections Canada office or polling station on voting day at all.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO