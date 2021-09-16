CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ANALYSIS-Investors brace for a great fall in China

By Marc Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head.

The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week.

What happens then is unclear. Bankers have said it will most likely miss the payment and go into a kind of suspended animation where authorities step in and sell some of its assets, but it could easily get messy.

“We will have to see what happens,” said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

“They are probably working on a deal in the background, but we don’t have any clarity and we don’t really have any precedents, so it is uncharted water.”

Evergrande warned just over two weeks ago that it risked defaulting on its debt if it failed to raise cash. Since then it has said that no progress has been made with those efforts.

Analysts say the bigger picture is that if Evergrande - which has more than 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities - does topple, it will firmly dispel the idea that some Chinese firms are too big fail.

It would probably still apply to big state-linked firms of course, but it comes too after Beijing’s clampdowns on big tech firms like Alibaba and Tencent wiped nearly a trillion dollars off its markets earlier in year.

Contagion from Evergrande has largely been confined to China’s other highly-indebted “high-yield” firms which have also slumped, but Hong Kong’s heavyweight Hang Seng also hit a 10-month low on Thursday showing there is some spread.

There are big name global funds involved too. EMAXX data shows that Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, was the largest overall holder of Evergrande’s international bonds although it is likely to have sold at least some before things turned really ugly.

The Paris-headquartered firm had just under $93 million of a $625 million bond due for repayment in June 2025 the EMAXX data shows. UBS Asset Managment was the number two holder in that issue with $85 million as well as the second biggest overall holder.

UNWIND

Back in April those bonds were trading around 90 cents on the dollar, now they are closer to 25 cents.

“It was always priced as a risky high-yield investment but what prices are telling you today is that there was some surprise that the government would let it go fully.” said the head of emerging market debt at U.S. fund Aegon Jeff Grills.

He added it been a text book example where investors had been lured in by the 10% plus interest rate the bonds had provided.

According to the letter Evergrande sent to the Chinese government late last year, its liabilities involve more than 128 banks and over 120 other types of institutions.

A group of Evergrande bondholders has selected investment bank Moelis & Co and law firm Kirkland & Ellis as advisers on a potential restructuring of a tranche of bonds, two sources close to the matter said.

Other funds also exposed to the bonds include the world’s biggest asset manager BlackRock, as well dozens more such as Fidelity, Goldman Sachs asset management and PIMCO.

Major U.S. financial firms including BlackRock and Goldman, and the likes of Blackstone, are due to meet with officials from China’s central bank and its banking and securities regulators later on Thursday.

Debt analysts hope though the damage might not be too widespread. The holdings are tiny compared to those big investment firms’ overall size. Also only $6.75 billion of near $20 billion of Evergrande debt are included on JPMorgan’s CEMBI index which big emerging market corporate debt buyers use as a kind of shopping list.

Others are still wary though of the wider signal it sends.

“This is part of a self-reinforcing dynamic in which rising insolvency risk sets off financial distress costs, which in turn increase insolvency risk,” Michael Pettis, a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, said on twitter.

“Until regulators step in and credibly address insolvency risk across the board, conditions are likely only to deteriorate.”

Some veteran emerging market crisis watchers also think the troubles still have further to run.

“This unwind hasn’t even really started,” said Hans Humes at EM debt-focused hedge fund Greylock Capital.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Yield Bonds#Europe#Great Falls#Pimco#China Evergrande#Abrdn#Aberdeen Standard#Chinese#Tencent#Hang Seng#Emaxx#Ubs Asset Managment#Moelis Co#Kirkland Ellis#Fidelity#Blackstone#Jpmorgan#Cembi#Carnegie
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, while spiking energy costs and the standoff over the US borrowing limit also put investors on red alert. Strong inflation numbers, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, surging Covid-19 infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery further depressed sentiment. Wall Street succumbed to the bad vibes, with the Nasdaq losing more than two percent and the S&P 500 and Dow losing 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Beyond the Evergrande saga, Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services blamed the standoff over the US debt ceiling -- which the Republican opposition said they will not vote to raise -- for souring the mood on Wall Street.
STOCKS
CNN

He pushed Uber out of China. Then he got too big for Beijing

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Cheng Wei built a world-class ride-hailing app that not even Uber could keep up with in China. But Didi's risky play for expansion and dominance — culminating in a disastrous IPO this summer — has caused it to run afoul of Beijing. And now, the company's top executive faces a difficult balancing act: placating regulators at home and investors abroad, while fending off fierce competition.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
albuquerqueexpress.com

China greatly fears alliances such as AUKUS

Hong Kong, September 20 (ANI): China reacted predictably after the respective leaders of Australia, the UK and USA announced the creation of the trilateral AUKUS strategic alliance. The response from government and media mouthpieces was one of anger and recrimination. However, China should look no further than itself as the...
INDIA
Reuters

Global sell-off, BoE uncertainty, gas prices push sterling lower

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a one-month low against the dollar on Monday as a global sell-off prompted by China’s struggling Evergrande hit risk-oriented currencies while uncertainties about the Bank of England’s monetary policy and surging gas prices also weighed. At 0827 GMT, the pound was about 0.5%...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall on China Property Fears

U.S. stocks fell in early trading, pointing to an extension of recent losses on Wall Street as concerns regarding China’s indebted property sector rippled into global markets. The S&P 500 dropped 1.6% Monday, after the broad stocks gauge posted its biggest two-week decline since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
CNN

Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
BUSINESS
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy