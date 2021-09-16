CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Viral TikTok challenge has students stealing soap dispensers from bathrooms

By Angela Mulka
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeens are apparently stealing soap dispensers and other bathroom items from school to participate in the latest harmful TikTok challenge. Students are calling the thefts "devious licks" as part of a trend going viral on the platform. The destructive stunt — dubbed both the “bathroom challenge” and the “devious lick challenge” as slang for the stealthy actions — has seen kids steal water fountains, hand sanitizer and soap dispensers, fire alarms, bathroom stall doors, hot air dryers and many other major utilities, seemingly just for the thrill of it, according to the New York Post.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil B
Mercury

TikTok challenges destroying Boyertown school bathrooms

BOYERTOWN — School bathrooms in the district are being vandalized by students who are recording the damage for TikTok videos, the district superintendent said. During the regular school board work session Tuesday, Superintendent MaryBeth Torchia informed the board about the disturbing trend. Things like soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers...
BOYERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktokers#Soap#Vandalism#The New York Post#Northeast Middle School#Jadenflick#Georgia Pacific#Mashable
WXII 12

Students are barking like dogs and destroying soap dispensers thanks to TikTok, school officials say

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Students are barking and dressing like dogs at a Kentucky school, causing a distraction in the classroom. School officials say TikTok is to blame. In a statement posted to its social media pages Sunday, officials with Camp Ernst Middle School in Burlington, Kentucky, said they are noticing an uptick in TikTok trends in the classroom, causing a distraction.
BURLINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Daily Mail

Mother-of-four who proudly posted that she was 'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccainated' dies of COVID-19 at age 40

A California mother-of-four who was outspoken against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses. In screenshots taken from Facebook, family members say she lost her battle against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy