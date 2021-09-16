Viral TikTok challenge has students stealing soap dispensers from bathrooms

Teens are apparently stealing soap dispensers and other bathroom items from school to participate in the latest harmful TikTok challenge. Students are calling the thefts "devious licks" as part of a trend going viral on the platform. The destructive stunt — dubbed both the “bathroom challenge” and the “devious lick challenge” as slang for the stealthy actions — has seen kids steal water fountains, hand sanitizer and soap dispensers, fire alarms, bathroom stall doors, hot air dryers and many other major utilities, seemingly just for the thrill of it, according to the New York Post.