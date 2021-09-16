CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Your Back, Because Everyone's Been Practicing Their Fighting Skills For Their Next Bust-Up

 4 days ago
Trust no-one. This world is full of cheats, liars and snitches who we often don't notice until it's too late. It's about time that changed and we learned to defend ourselves. For the overthinkers among us, it's second nature to prepare for all kinds of events, just in case we're hit with a worst case scenario. Sometimes, that includes getting aggressive. This has become the premise for the "Practicing How To Fight" trend, where people show themselves finessing their brawling skills for potential encounters.

