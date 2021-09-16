Mysterious bird illness seems to have abated, Ohio Division of Wildlife says
A fatal illness that struck birds across a wide section of the eastern United States apparently has departed with the same mystery that marked its arrival. The U.S. Geological Survey website, usgs.gov, on June 9 reported that starting in May, wildlife managers "began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs. No definitive cause of death is identified at this time."www.dispatch.com
