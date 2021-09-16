CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears-Bengals: 3 matchups to watch

By Cam Ellis
Cover picture for the article(670 The Score) The Bears’ home opener is a nooner against an AFC North opponent, which feels fitting for reasons I can’t totally describe. The Bengals arrive fresh off a fun overtime win against the Vikings, and the Bears arrive with a whole bunch of anxiety, just so much anxiety. It’s a dark, confusing time to be a Bears fan, but there’s good news on the way: It's going to be 82 degrees Sunday! And sunny! If you feel the urge to scream at any point, you can just open a window and do so into the warm, fresh air. And speaking of the urge to scream, here’s what to watch for when the Bears play football this weekend.

