CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Surprising Nasdaq Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs Thursday

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • The Nasdaq fell with the rest of the market on Thursday at midday.
  • However, two stocks hit new all-time highs -- and they weren't in the high-growth tech sector.
  • Avis Budget and Tractor Supply both appear to have solid prospects for further gains.

The stock market has entered a turbulent period, and even the high-performing Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) hasn't been able to avoid the air pockets in the market. As of just before noon EDT on Thursday, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, despite remaining within a few percentage points of its record levels.

With the index falling, it's not surprising that many of the tech giants that play such an influential role in the Nasdaq are on the decline. Yet there are some Nasdaq stocks outside technology that are moving up to all-time highs on Thursday. Below, we'll look more closely at how Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) are defying a down market.

Driving higher in the rental car industry

Avis Budget Group had a huge day on Thursday, climbing more than 10%. That put the stock price close to the $100-per-share mark as the rental car giant continued the massive run in 2021 that put it into record territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flpAE_0byB6m6400
Image source: Avis Budget Group.

Today's boost for Avis Budget came from favorable comments about the company on Wall Street. In particular, Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) BofA Securities upgraded Avis Budget's stock from neutral to buy.

BofA believes that the factors that have helped Avis Budget and the rental car industry more broadly are likely to persist through the end of the year and into 2022. Those include limited supplies of new cars and trucks due to the semiconductor supply chain shortages that major automakers are facing, as well as lower fleet maintenance costs and the premium pricing power that rental car companies have had in light of supply and demand imbalances.

Summer tends to be Avis Budget's busiest season, and even the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped travelers from hitting the road in 2021. That bodes well for Avis Budget as it continues to navigate challenges effectively and maximize its short-term profit opportunities.

A different kind of growth

Elsewhere, shares of farm retail specialist Tractor Supply rose a more modest 1.5%. That was still enough to take the stock to record levels, continuing a run into uncharted territory that has lasted for most of the past 18 months.

Tractor Supply has enjoyed business strength even in a tough retail environment. In its second-quarter financial report back in July, the company saw a 13% rise in revenue on 10.5% gains in comparable-store sales. Those numbers might not look all that healthy, but they come in the context of even faster growth at the beginning of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.

Tractor Supply sees the good times lasting well into the future. The company boosted its earnings guidance by almost 10% to a new range of $7.70 to $8 per share, and it boasted all-time highs for customer retention and the size of its Neighbor's Club loyalty rewards program.

Investors have benefited from rising dividends from Tractor Supply as well. With so many people looking to escape big cities and reinvent their lives in more rural areas, the company stands to gain from the demographic trends that could drive more customers through its doors and onto its e-commerce site. Add to that the prospects of acquisition-driven expansion in a highly fragmented market, and Tractor Supply looks to have a lot further to run.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty switched to a monthly payout this year. Gladstone Land has steadily increased its monthly dividend over the years. Pembina Pipeline offers a big yield with longer-term growth potential. Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

A specialist in power tools continues its growth streak through acquisitions. An e-commerce platform offers a wide range of unique, handcrafted merchandise. A provider of a plethora of dating apps suits different demographics profiles. Many businesses have suffered a pandemic-induced downturn, but a select few have managed to overcome the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Avis Budget Group#Nasdaq Composite Lrb#Nasdaqindex#Ixic#Car#Tractor Supply Lrb#Tsco#Bank Of America#Bac#Bofa Securities#Avis Budget
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

These innovative stocks have been hit by short-term concerns, yet their outlooks remain as bright as ever. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. After losing 34% in roughly a month during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has since doubled in value.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

The booming semiconductor demand and the proliferation of 5G networks will be long-term catalysts for Applied Materials and Cirrus Logic. Applied Materials' impressive growth is set to continue as its major customers are ramping up their investments in chipmaking capacity. Cirrus Logic stands to gain big from 5G smartphones thanks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Exciting IPO Stock Has a $240 Billion Market Opportunity

We've seen quite a few property technology, or PropTech, companies go public over the past year or so, but one that has a particularly interesting market opportunity is Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Lou Whiteman discuss Matterport's business and growth potential.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

3 Top Monthly Income Stocks

Finding the right mix of income-producing stocks can be a daunting task. In addition to finding the right investments, you also need to plan accordingly to what can be very different payout schedules. Fortunately, there is another option for prospective investors, such as these top monthly income stocks. A little...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

A number of figures suggest a crash or steep correction is on the horizon. If you're invested for the long term, steep declines are an opportunity and not something to fear. Over the past 19 months, investors have witnessed history on both ends of the spectrum. They've navigated their way through the quickest decline of at least 30% in the history of the storied S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and they've subsequently reveled in the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear market bottom of all time. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks Sitting at Attractive Prices Right Now

Today's video focuses on recent news, stock price movements, and fundamentals for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Electronic Arts is a gaming stock with a powerful list of games like FIFA, The Sims, and Battlefield. Qualcomm is a semiconductor company that creates solutions for numerous smartphones and other electronics. Here are some highlights from the video:
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy

Safe yields have become hard to find with the market near all-time highs, but they are out there. Johnson & Johnson is a top-notch name, and its 2.6% yield is arguably the safest in healthcare. Philip Morris International's market-crushing 4.9% yield is secure as the company transitions to a smoke-free...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy