The San Francisco 49ers could be without two defensive starters when they take the field in a couple of hours against the Detroit Lions. Neither cornerback Emmanuel Moseley nor defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is expected to play. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, both are undergoing some pre-game rehab leading to kickoff. Still, Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles remains a possibility for the two defenders.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO