Milley faces growing calls to resign over call with China

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

mediaite.com

Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Gate City

Senate Democrats react to Gen. Milley China call

Two Democratic Senators are weighing in on phone calls between Gen. Mark Milley, the United States' top military officer and his Chinese counterpart about fears Donald Trump would start a war in his final weeks as president. (September 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Jan. 6 committee seeking records on Milley's China calls

The leaders of a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection said Thursday they have sought records related to calls from Gen. Mark Milley the top U.S. military officer, to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement that they had already asked for records connected to the calls, which Milley’s spokesman has said were intended to convey “reassurance” to the Chinese military and were in line with his responsibilities as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The House committee...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Biden Backs Top General Milley After Reported 'Secret' Calls With China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind the top U.S. military officer, Mark Milley, a day after a new book said he went around civilian leaders to place secret calls to his Chinese counterpart over concerns about then-President Donald Trump. Milley's office pushed back against the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Times

Trump, top Republicans call for Gen. Mark Milley’s ouster over China report

Top Republicans began calling for the scalp of the nation’s top military officer Tuesday over reports that he circumvented then-President Trump by reassuring China about the U.S. president and his ability to undermine him. Mr. Trump issued a statement Tuesday evening saying that Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the...
POTUS
Fox News

Milley spokesman defends calls with China as 'vital' to 'avoiding unintended consequences or conflict'

A spokesperson for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley is defending allegations of "secret" calls with his Chinese counterpart, saying the conversations are "vital" to "reducing tensions" and "avoiding unintended consequences or conflict," maintaining that the calls were coordinated with high-level defense officials. "The Chairman of...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

WH defends Milley given ‘context,’ Joint Chiefs affirm calls to China

President Biden is standing by Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, despite accusations he committed treason during the final weeks of the Trump administration by reassuring his Chinese counterpart that then-President Donald Trump would not attack Beijing. “I have great confidence in General Milley,” Biden...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Trump Defense Sec. Miller denies giving Milley OK to China call

Then-President Donald Trump‘s last secretary of defense said Wednesday that he did not sign off on a call from Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to his Chinese counterpart days after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. Christopher Miller, who led the...
POTUS
Fox News

26 governors demand Biden meeting over border crisis

More than two dozen Republican governors are demanding a meeting with President Biden to address securing America's borders, saying the illegal immigration surge under the current administration has created an "international humanitarian crisis." A letter released Monday signed by 26 Republican governors, including Doug Ducey of Arizona, Ron DeSantis of...
POTUS
Fox News

Gutfeld: Gen. Mark Milley's secret calls to China

MARKETS
Fox News

Ingraham: The inside story of Milley's secret China calls

MARKETS
swiowanewssource.com

Kinzinger seeks details on Milley's China calls

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is seeking records related to calls from Gen. Mark Milley, the top U.S. military officer, to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump's presidency. (Sept. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
FOREIGN POLICY

