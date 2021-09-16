CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Bears coordinators are saying ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Bengals

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, where Chicago will be looking for their first win of the season.

The Bears offense and defense have plenty to prove in their home opener following some disappointing performances. While the offense showed encouraging signs, they need to score more than 14 points to win a game, especially with a declining defense. But running back David Montgomery certainly provides some upside to this offense.

All eyes will be on the defense, who is looking to overcome an embarrassing outing where they allowed 34 points and struggled with missed tackles and blown coverages. They’re going to need to fix things up heading into Sunday’s game, where they’ll face a Bengals offense coming off a solid outing.

Here’s a look at what Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor had to say during their weekly press conferences with the media.

Bill Lazor on whether Justin Fields is ready for a bigger role

“I would have said after the preseason that he’s moving quickly and ready for whatever’s thrown at him,” Lazor said. “So I don’t think anything’s changed.”

Lazor on, if Fields is ready, why isn't he getting more opportunities?

“I think Matt (Nagy) has probably addressed what his philosophy is on the quarterback position. I don’t think that’s any different. I don’t think there’s any reason for me to answer that,” Lazor said.

Sean Desai on OLB Khalil Mack's slow start

“From my end, we’ve got to do a better job of trying to get him going,” Desai said. “And from a coverage perspective and a schematic perspective, we’ve got to be tighter. Sacks become a function of rush and coverage. There are not many people that are free-winning on the first move in this league and if they are, you’re talking to the o-line coach on that side of the ball and they’re saying the same thing — that it was a mistake.”

Desai on the continued competition at slot corner between Marqui Christian and Duke Shelley

“You know, there were a lot things that go into that decision and it’s been a great competition and it continues to be a great competition with him and Duke,” Desai said. “We as a staff felt that (Christian) edged out there in the beginning and earned that spot there and so we felt good with that decision.”

Desai on leading his first film session

“I mean, it was tough. And you never would have imagined something like that. You’re not trying to plan for something like that, but you’ve experienced things like that. I’ve experienced those types of losses,” Desai said. “You guys have been here with me for nine years. We’ve had some losses that have been much worse than that in my time here. So I’ve seen it and how it’s been handled. Like I said, we address it in a very direct, matter-of-fact way. And we address it from a teaching and learning perspective that we all have to improve on those processes from a teaching perspective as coaches and myself and a learning perspective as players.”

Chris Tabor on Khalil Herbert's 50-yard opening kickoff return

“I will always preach that we’re going to be aggressive, but we don’t want to be reckless,” Tabor said. “I think you guys have known me, and … we brought everything out because of (Cordarrelle Patterson), but still, a lot of the same guys are blocking and I have confidence in those guys. At times maybe we do have to be a little more choosier. But at the same time, if we feel like there’s an opportunity, let’s go.”

Tabor on whether we can expect to see more of an aggressive approach on kickoff returns

“I still live by the philosophy, you have zero percent chance of scoring if you take a knee,” Tabor said.

Tabor on Herbert's development

“It’s the process of a young returner, just catching on the JUGS and catching a live ball,” Tabor said. “The one he dropped in the Miami practice … it’s a tendency for a young player to pull his eyes because he wants to get going fast. I think what he has now done is settled in. We got him a lot of returns in the preseason and you saw him grow throughout the preseason. I just think he’s getting comfortable with what we are doing, so that’s been good.”

