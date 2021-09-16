CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things That Make the new Puma Kits Great, Actually

By Sean Keyser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen up, you negative nellies. I’m sick and tired of all the unrighteous fury surrounding BVB’s new Champions League kits, designed by Puma. It seems that the entire Borussia Dortmund fanbase has swelled to a fervor against these kits, and for the life of me I don’t understand why. Not only do I think that these kits are beautiful, I think they are the most beautiful kits that BVB have ever worn, and that those of you who are criticizing them simply don’t have the requisite fashion sense and level of sophistication to properly appreciate them.

