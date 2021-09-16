CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans OC explains why he didn't use play-action much in Week 1

By Mike Moraitis
One of the things that were noticeably absent from the Tennessee Titans’ offense in Week 1 was the use of play-action, something quarterback Ryan Tannehill has thrived with since taking over the starting job in 2019.

In fact, the Titans not only didn’t use play-action as much against the Arizona Cardinals as they did in 2020, they barely used it at all.

According to football analyst Warren Sharp, the Titans used play-action on five percent of their offensive plays on early downs from quarters one to three. In 2020, Tennessee used it on 59 percent.

Not even close.

So, that begs the question: what the hell happened to the Titans using their bread-and-butter approach?

According to offensive coordinator Todd Downing, it was because the Titans faced a lot of second-and-long and third-and-long situations versus Arizona.

Downing takes full responsibility for the Titans’ horrid offensive showing. He also believes the team’s sense of urgency wasn’t there.

Part of the reason the Titans had those long-yardage situations was because of horrible blocking upfront. While it’s obvious the offensive line was to blame for most of the team’s offensive issues, Downing isn’t singling the group out.

One addition the Titans could be making to their receiving corps. this week is wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who was inactive in Week 1.

Reynolds, who admitted he was dealing with an Achilles issue in camp, was listed on the Titans’ Wednesday injury report, but was a full participant in practice. Downing noted that Reynolds is working his way back.

Downing had big shoes to fill in taking over for Arthur Smith, but so far he hasn’t even put a toe in them. We’ll see if he and the Titans’ offense can rebound in Week 2.

