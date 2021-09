Gary Baham - 54 of Ponchatoula, Louisiana went home to be with his Heavenly Father on September 13, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Melissa Barrios Baham of Ponchatoula, daughter Brenna Baham of Pearl River, sons Collin Baham of Hammond and Brice Baham of Ponchatoula, grandson Bentley Lemon of Pearl River, mother and father Etta and Gerald Baham of Hammond, brother Kerry (Kim) Baham of Tyler, Texas, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.