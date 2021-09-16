CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Surprising Risks of Investing in ESG Funds

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Grand Forks Herald

Letter: Hedge funds are an investment tool

Today, hedge funds and stock market practices like short selling have become a target for some lawmakers who claim they’re pushing to support “the little guy.” While the markets have seen some volatility, lawmakers are missing the mark by claiming hedge funds are to blame. In fact, hedge funds are...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ERISA and the challenges of using ESG in retirement plan investing

September 20, 2021 - For retirement plans, including private company retirement plans regulated by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), employers often ask about whether they can give consideration to "environmental, social, or governance" (ESG) factors when selecting investment options. In part, this interest can be driven by corporate ESG goals or by the interest of employees (or other stakeholders), or a combination of both.
PERSONAL FINANCE
stockxpo.com

Should ESG Funds Be In Retirement Plans?

Investors are pouring record amounts of money into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that screen holdings based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Yet, odds are most people won’t find an ESG fund option in their 401(k) retirement-savings plan. Just 2.6% of 401(k) plans had an ESG option in 2019, according to the latest data from the Plan Sponsor Council of America.
ECONOMY
THE DAILY STAR

Brothers launch investment funds for family needs

Everyday Americans who are finding it hard to save money to buy a house, start a family or pay for a vacation now have a new way to save money thanks to two Delhi graduates. Brett and Taylor Sohns held a launch party for their new business, LifeGoal Investments, which according to a media release offers the first ever, patent-pending homeowner, children and vacation investment funds, on Thursday, Sept. 9, a media release said.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KSNT

Financial Advice: Investing Risks Part 2

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – In this week’s segment of Financial Advice sponsored by Endeavor Private Wealth, Chris McGee, managing partner, explains some common investing risks and what to do if they happen to you. To get more information, visit endeavorpw.com.
TOPEKA, KS
spglobal.com

Fund Financing Through a Credit Lens Digging Deeper on Credit Risk Factors for Alternative Investment Funds

This is the final blog in a three-part series on “Fund Financing Through a Credit Lens” with a focus on AIFs. In the first blog, Understanding the Basics of AIFs, we looked at how fund financing works and a number of critical factors to consider when assessing AIF exposure. In the second blog, Credit Risk Factors for AIFs, we looked at some of the potential risks and available tools to evaluate their creditworthiness. We now look take a deeper look at the key credit risk factors to consider when assessing AIFs, and how S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Credit Assessment Scorecard for AIFs (“AIF Scorecard”) can help you assess different types of these investments.
PERSONAL FINANCE
atlantanews.net

ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners

Thursday 16 September 2021, (London): ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners to revolutionise the sustainability risk management market and take solutions to a global audience. ethiXbase, a leading provider of sustainable third-party risk assessment services, announce receiving investment funding from CGE Partners ("CGE"), who target purposeful businesses with a...
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Can ESG disclosure improve investment efficiency?

In 2019, 90% of S&P 500 firms published sustainability reports, up from only 20% in 2011.1 Pressure is mounting for companies worldwide to disclose Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information. Investors like BlackRock are voting against companies such as the US oil giant ExxonMobil because of their insufficient progress on integrating climate risks into their business models and disclosures.2 More and more countries are mandating institutions to disclose ESG-related risks, including China and South Africa. In the European Union (EU), listed companies, banks, and insurance companies with more than 500 employees must include a non-financial statement as part of their annual public reporting obligations under Directive 2014/95/EU, also called the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. Whether the United States will mandate ESG disclosures is still being discussed, but large US corporations operating in the EU are expected to comply with EU rules.3.
ECONOMY
roselawgroupreporter.com

Female-owned land and investment company closes 1st deal in Surprise

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Anita Verma-Lallian.) Arizona Land Ventures, a female-owned land investment and development company, closed on its first land acquisition deal on Aug. 25. Co-founders Jennifer Verma and Seema Patel purchased 50% interest in the 15-acre lot for $1.65 million. Verma and Patel seek to work with...
SURPRISE, AZ
securityintelligence.com

Private 5G Security: Consider Security Risks Before Investing

So, 5G is one of those once-in-a-generation types of leaps that will alter how we operate. However, 5G security comes with a lot of challenges. Private 5G networks require us to look at attack surface management in a different way. How do they change the way we need to defend our data? And, what is the best way to use them safely?
TECHNOLOGY
Kiplinger

Water Investing: 5 Funds You Should Tap

Water sustainability might not be among the flashiest crises our planet faces, but it’s certainly one of the most important. Put simply: All 7.9 billion humans on this planet need water. And as worldwide water shortages grow, so too does interest in water investing – that is, in companies that help treat, distribute and dispense water.
INDUSTRY
Shawano Leader

Various Kinds of Investments for Low-risk Investors

Once you become aware of investing, it is difficult to stop thinking about what you can do to start. Besides, it is an opportunity to protect yourself against inflation and possibly retire earlier than planned. However, for low-risk or conservative investors, it takes time for their investments to grow. So, starting as early as possible is a crucial first step to watch your money work for itself.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Fidelity Taps Joanna Rotenberg to Head $4 Trillion Personal-Investing Business

Fidelity Investments appointed Joanna Rotenberg to head its personal-investing business, picking an outsider to spearhead the division amid unprecedented demand from individual investors. Ms. Rotenberg will succeed Kathy Murphy, a long-serving deputy to Chief Executive Abigail Johnson who had announced her retirement in January, Fidelity said Monday. Ms. Rotenberg comes...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Aswath ‘The Professor’ Damodaran Says ESG Investing is a Mistake

Investing.com -- Aswath Damodaran, is a Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is often known as ‘The Professor’ or the ‘Dean of Valuation’ for his skills in corporate finance and equity valuation. In his latest blog on his site Musings on Markets,...
MARKETS
BBC

FCA signs up celebrities to warn of investment risks

Influencers are to be signed up by the City regulator in a campaign to warn people about the pitfalls of high-risk investments. Some celebrities have been criticised for their part in promoting trading apps which have proved popular among young people drawn into investing. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wants...
CELEBRITIES
pymnts

FDIC to Unveil Bank Fund to Invest in Underserved Communities

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plans to unveil a new investment fund to give stakeholders a way to channel capital for banks and support minorities, CNBC reported. The Mission-Driven Bank Fund, as it’s called, plans to invest only in banks working with minority, low-income and rural communities, which often don’t have the same access to long-term capital, according to the report.
ECONOMY
jwnenergy.com

Engine No. 1 unveils ESG framework to scrutinize investments

Engine No. 1, the activist investor that forced a board shakeup at Exxon Mobil Corporation to accelerate a move to clean energy, unveiled a new strategy using environmental, social and governance data to assess investments. In a 38-page report released on Monday, the money manager said it would integrate ESG...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Ark Invest revises fund prospectus to invest in Canadian crypto ETFs

Ark Invest’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is now considering investing in Canadian cryptocurrency ETFs. An analyst pointed out that this move may be due to GBTC shares losing steam, which is down by 22% year-to-date. The investment firm may be looking to swap GBTC out for Canadian crypto ETFs.
STOCKS

