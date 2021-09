CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio is experiencing a surge of pediatric COVID-19 cases that puts it among the worst states for numbers of kids hospitalized with the illness. Ohio has seen 466 hospitalized children with COVID-19 since July 1, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 170 kids hospitalized for the illness during the first half of September alone in the state.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO