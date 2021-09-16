CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Update 1 p.m.: Vermillion High School Classes Canceled After Fire

By David Lias david.lias@plaintalk.net
Yankton Daily Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION — A fire that may have started in a chemical storage room has caused some damage to Vermillion High School and canceled classes there. Members of the Vermillion Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire. The fire department was alerted by an automatic alarm from the school at 6:34 a.m., according to a press release from Chief Matt Callahan. He stated that shortly after the alarm was activated, a custodian noticed smoke in a hallway and called 911.

