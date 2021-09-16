Update 1 p.m.: Vermillion High School Classes Canceled After Fire

VERMILLION — A fire that may have started in a chemical storage room has caused some damage to Vermillion High School and canceled classes there. Members of the Vermillion Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire. The fire department was alerted by an automatic alarm from the school at 6:34 a.m., according to a press release from Chief Matt Callahan. He stated that shortly after the alarm was activated, a custodian noticed smoke in a hallway and called 911.