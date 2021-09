The Straughn Tigers blitzed Ashford with a powerful passing game in their first home game for a 42-20 win Friday night. Head Coach Ashley Kilcrease thought his team started out well. “I love the way we came out and thought it was the best we had done so far this year. They were giving us a lot of stuff on defense that was hard to run, but I thought we did a good job of capitalizing on the passing game. That’s what good teams do, and we were able to throw the ball tonight when they took the run away from us,” he said.

ASHFORD, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO