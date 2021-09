Minnesota’s history goes back millennia when the Native Americans first lived on the land. You can see evidence of their presence at places such as Jeffers Petroglyphs, Indian Mounds Regional Park, and many other ancient sites that are well worth visiting. Today, however, we want to introduce a place from Minnesota’s much more recent history. Oliver Kelley Farm is an 1800s homestead in Elk River, Minnesota, that offers up plenty of fascinating history. Read on below to learn more about this historical attraction:

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO