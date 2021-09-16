Lady Luck Resides in Chester County; Two Lottery Tickets Purchased Locally Net Winners a Combined $5 Million
Chester County has produced two new millionaires.
A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket recently purchased at Rainbow Grocery in Coatesville will yield a $3 million payout, while a Powerball ticket sold at a Wawa in North Coventry Township won $2 million.
In Coatesville, the winner paid $30 for the ticket, and he or she has until July 7, 2022 to claim the prize.
Rainbow Grocery will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Meanwhile, five of the balls in Saturday’s Powerball draw matched the numbers on the ticket bought by a lucky customer at a North Coventry Wawa, which will also receive a $10,000 windfall.
Read more about these winning lottery tickets in the Daily Local News and at FOX29.
