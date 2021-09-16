CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Lady Luck Resides in Chester County; Two Lottery Tickets Purchased Locally Net Winners a Combined $5 Million

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GovM_0byB4fzP00
Image via YouTube.

Chester County has produced two new millionaires.

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket recently purchased at Rainbow Grocery in Coatesville will yield a $3 million payout, while a Powerball ticket sold at a Wawa in North Coventry Township won $2 million.

In Coatesville, the winner paid $30 for the ticket, and he or she has until July 7, 2022 to claim the prize.

Rainbow Grocery will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, five of the balls in Saturday’s Powerball draw matched the numbers on the ticket bought by a lucky customer at a North Coventry Wawa, which will also receive a $10,000 windfall.

Read more about these winning lottery tickets in the Daily Local News and at FOX29.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

New Shoe Store in Pottstown Has “Sole,” Thanks to BIG Business Incentive

Thanks to a business incentive offered by Hobart’s Run, Soles Shoes LLC, this is a business story made in business heaven. Entrepreneur Tamika Malachi and her husband, Phillip, were looking to open a small family-owned clothing shop in Pottstown when she attended the April 2021 Virtual Pottstown Investors Conference, co-sponsored by Hobart’s Run with Pottstown Area Industrial Development, Inc. and the Borough of Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Lifestyle
City
North Coventry Township, PA
County
Chester County, PA
City
Coatesville, PA
VISTA.Today

CBS: Struggling Chester County Families Displaced by Hurricane Ida Eagerly Await Federal Aid

Federal aid has already started to come in to help victims of Hurricane Ida, but for some struggling families, it cannot come fast enough, writes Joe Holden for CBS Philly. Virginia Tharp and her five children are staying at an Exton hotel after they were flooded out of their home south of Coatesville. The Brandywine Creek wreaked havoc on the first floor of their home, which is now condemned.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

This Chester County Community Has Just Been Named the Best Philly Suburb for Families

Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens is one of the many perks of living in Devon.Image via Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens. While Philadelphia has a lot to offer to those planning to move to the metro area, its suburbs have distinct advantages. And who would be better qualified to recognize these pluses than a mover who routinely transports people there? Patrick McNichol, for moving company Suburban Solutions, surveyed the Philadelphia landscape and recommended one Chester County community in particular: Devon.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Lottery#Lady Luck#Rainbow Grocery#The Daily Local News
VISTA.Today

This Piece of Paradise in Chester Springs Looking for New Family to Call It Home

A true piece of paradise in Chester Springs — North Hill Farm — is looking for a new family to call it home, writes Laurel Anderson for County Lines Magazine. The property is nestled on 64 sprawling acres with stunning views and is dotted with a historic house, an iconic stone barn, a charming springhouse, and a chicken coop/converted playhouse. There are also the striking stone ruins of a bygone barn and a glimmering pool with waterfall and Jacuzzi.
CHESTER SPRINGS, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy