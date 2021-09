MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A shortage of flowers is putting a strain on businesses trying to get enough to their customers. Florists and event planners say finding the right flowers has become a challenge in recent months amid increased demand. They also said wholesalers are short on supply because of labor and distribution issues, which could impact events such as weddings or funerals.

