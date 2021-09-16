CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Jeopardy!” hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

By The Associated Press
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially...

www.denverpost.com

