CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Inmate flees mom’s funeral and gets 900 miles away in cuffs, Mississippi officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mississippi inmate who got away from guards while being escorted to his mother’s funeral has been caught — nearly 900 miles away, according to corrections officials. Authorities captured 33-year-old Garnett Hughes in northern Ohio on Tuesday after a five-day search, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement. U.S. Marshals, who aided in the arrest, said Hughes was still wearing one of his handcuffs.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

25-year-old inmate dies in Mississippi prison

WOODVILLE, Miss. — The death of an inmate at a Mississippi prison is under investigation. Officers at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility determined Sunday that Charles Spencer, 25, was in need of medical attention. "As he was being transferred from his cell to the medical unit, he became unresponsive," according...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KFOR

Officials searching for inmate who walked away from correctional center

HODGEN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility. Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, officials at the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center discovered that an inmate was missing from his cell during an inmate count. Officials...
HODGEN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
NJ.com

Inmate stabbed during fight at N.J. county jail, official says

A fight among inmates at the Mercer County Correction Center Sunday night left an inmate stabbed, a Mercer County spokeswoman said Monday. The melee occurred at about 10 p.m. in the New Commitment Unit, or intake area. One of the inmates had a homemade knife, a shank, which he used to stab another inmate, the spokesperson said. The weapon was seized.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cuffs#U S Marshals#Mcclatchy News#Mdoc
WECT

Escaped inmate quickly captured in New Hanover County, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An inmate who escaped from New Hanover Correctional Center Thursday night was taken into custody shortly afterward, according to officials with the N.C. Department of Public Safety. A news release states that staff spotted Daquian Sincere Jones climbing over the fence of the minimum-security prison around...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
visitmississippi.org

Relaxing Getaway Weekend for Mom in Mississippi

We can all agree mothers work tirelessly to take care of their families. From summer camp and school lunches to walking the dog and grocery shopping, the nonstop hustle and bustle of everyday life can take its toll. Sometimes it’s a good idea to slow down and enjoy some rest and relaxation. While there’s an endless amount of getaway locations to choose from, there’s something about a warm Mississippi breeze that can make you feel rejuvenated. Visit Mississippi knows how important a getaway weekend is, so here are a few ideas for planning a getaway weekend for mom in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Austin American-Statesman

Williamson County jail official says most inmates refuse to be tested for COVID-19

More than 90% of the people booked into the Williamson County Jail are refusing to be tested for coronavirus, an official said. "Anyone who is placed in the jail is offered a rapid COVID-19 test," said Assistant Chief Kathleen Pokluda of the Williamson County sheriff's office. "The vast majority refuse to take the test because they do not want to be placed in quarantine" if they test positive, she said.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Smugglers Attempt to Import Dozens of Illegal Immigrants in Tractor-Trailer

SIERRA BLANCA, TX – United States Border Patrol agents conducting traffic check operations at the Interstate 10 immigration checkpoint interdicted a tractor trailer smuggling scheme. On September 16, 2021, agents conducting traffic check operations at the I-10 immigration checkpoint encountered a tractor trailer in the primary inspection lane. A non-intrusive K-9 inspection was performed on the vehicle, yielding a positive alert. The vehicle was then directed to the secondary inspection lane by agents. In the secondary inspection area, agents opened the trailer doors and observed multiple…
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
KFOR

Former Oklahoma County Jail detention officer facing charge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma County detention officer is facing a misdemeanor charge after investigators said she did not check on the safety and welfare of inmates while they were allegedly being sexually and physically assaulted. “It didn’t take too long before somebody else noticed there was something...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy