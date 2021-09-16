ESMA Remains Concerned about Crypto Volatility and ‘Market Exuberance’

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin has had its ups its downs in 2021 so far. Q1 and Q2 began on a positive note as Bitcoin continued to climb to fresher records every month. On the other hand, Q3 was not so kind to the world’s largest digital asset. In May, BTC plummeted by over 50% and battled a bear market that lasted for over two months. Since then, however, Bitcoin has done well to recover.

