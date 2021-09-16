CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESMA Remains Concerned about Crypto Volatility and ‘Market Exuberance’

By Felipe Erazo
Cover picture for the articleThe European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) released its report on trends, risk and vulnerabilities on Thursday, raising concerns on cryptocurrencies’ volatility seen over the first half of 2021. According to the paper, the ‘massive price swings’ witnessed in crypto assets over such a period is a matter of concern for the regulator because of the increased risk-taking behavior ‘and possible market exuberance.’

