1st_$18,000, , 2YO, 3½f, clear. 6 (6) Apollitical Famous V (O.Andrade, Jr.)3.202.202.10. Off 12:02. Time 1:77.63. Fast. Also Ran_Mariola, Edith, Ebw Deception, Fiesty Six, Apollitical Problem, If U Could See Me, Chikibaby. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $4.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-10) paid $27.58. $1 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $19.00. (c) 2021 Equibase...

GAMBLING ・ 13 DAYS AGO