Denis Villeneuve Says Marvel Movies Are ‘Cut and Paste’ and Turning People Into ‘Zombies’

While it’s not a spoiler, by any stretch of the imagination, folks shouldn’t be surprised when they see the title card for “Dune” calling the film “Part One.” From the get-go, film fans have known that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was splitting Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel into two parts. And it was assumed, by Villeneuve and fans, that Warner Bros. would greenlight both films. Well, then the pandemic hit, and “Dune” was shifted to HBO Max and theatrical day-and-date, leaving people to wonder if the diminished box office returns from that move would doom the chances of a “Dune” sequel. Well, Villeneuve is still moving ahead as if the sequel is going to get the green light.

