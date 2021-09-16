CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Villeneuve Says Marvel Movies Are ‘Cut and Paste’ and Turning People Into ‘Zombies’

By ScreenCrush Staff
ScreenCrush
 4 days ago
Sooooo... Denis Villeneuve is probably not going to direct the next Avengers movie. Doing press for his upcoming remake of Dune, Villeneuve had some pointed comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how they reflect on the broader state of Hollywood. Speaking with El Mundo (via The Direct), Villeneuve claimed that Marvel’s movies are all very similar, and that so many of them could even turn the audience into “zombies.”

