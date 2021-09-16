CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

CBS: Struggling Chester County Families Displaced by Hurricane Ida Eagerly Await Federal Aid

 4 days ago

Image via CBS Philly.

Federal aid has already started to come in to help victims of Hurricane Ida, but for some struggling families, it cannot come fast enough, writes Joe Holden for CBS Philly.

Virginia Tharp and her five children are staying at an Exton hotel after they were flooded out of their home south of Coatesville. The Brandywine Creek wreaked havoc on the first floor of their home, which is now condemned.

They were forced to run for their lives.

“Two of my kids had to be rescued by boat because I didn’t have enough room in my car,” said Tharp.

Many other homes also suffered a similar fate. In some cases, water is still being pumped out of basements.

According to FEMA representatives, federal aid money began flowing shortly after President Joe Biden authorized the disaster declaration. These funds are vital for people who are still in shock at the destruction Hurricane Ida left behind. However, most are hoping to return to normal soon.

“I want to be home,” she Tharp. “I want my kids to be able to sleep in their beds and have a normal home routine.”

Read more about the storm’s aftermath at CBS Philly.

