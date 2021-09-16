CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Young, stacked US team faces familiar battle in Ryder Cup

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXxP4_0byB0gjI00
1 of 9

The Americans would seem to have a lot in their favor at the Ryder Cup.

They are on home soil at Whistling Straits along the Wisconsin shores of Lake Michigan. A full house is expected, along with louder than usual cheering for the Stars & Stripes because of COVID-19 travel restrictions for European-based fans.

As for the players? Younger than ever, to be sure, but no less stacked. The Americans have eight of the top 10 in the world ranking — Europe only has Jon Rahm at No. 1 — on a team that has won twice as many majors.

This is nothing new, of course. With one exception, the Americans always bring a better collection of players to the Ryder Cup.

They just rarely leave with the precious gold trophy.

“We have the best players this year,” said Paul Azinger, the lead analyst for NBC Sports who still uses pronouns as if it were 2008 when he was the U.S. captain. “And obviously, they (Europe) roll in with the most confidence and maybe the best team.”

The trick is getting the American players to realize that. At the last Ryder Cup in France three years ago, the U.S. was just as loaded with nine major champions on the 12-man squad who had combined to win 10 of the last 16 majors.

They got smoked again.

“I feel like on paper, from head to toe, the world ranking, I would say we’re a stronger team,” U.S. captain Steve Stricker said. “But I don’t think our guys feel we’re better. They know deep down how hard it is to beat them.”

All that matters on paper are the results. Europe has won nine of the last 12 times in the Ryder Cup. And while the U.S. still holds a 26-14-2 advantage dating to the start in 1927, that’s not the real measure. Continental Europeans did not join the fray until 1979, and since then they are 11-8-1.

Europe, with Padraig Harrington now at the helm of the juggernaut, tries to extend its dominance at the 43rd Ryder Cup, which was postponed one year because of the pandemic.

Three relentless days of matches Sept. 24-26 will be held at Whistling Straits, the cliffside course with 1,000 or so bunkers that has hosted the PGA Championship three times in the last 17 years. American players, it should be noted, have been runner-up in all three.

Why do the Europeans keep winning the Ryder Cup?

They relish the role as underdogs. They seem to play with a chip on their shoulders, perhaps because the Americans don’t — and probably should — have one on theirs.

“That’s our advantage, I guess, in a way, right?” Ian Poulter said in a SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio interview. “That we have delivered when perhaps we shouldn’t have delivered. And this is the magical question that gets asked all the time. That’s what has the American press scratching their head. That’s what has the American team scratching their heads at times. On paper — on paper — the U.S. team should have delivered.

“It’s for us to enjoy and for the American team to figure out,” he said. “There is a level of magic sauce which we’ve been able to create over the years.”

Europe is bringing winning experience to Wisconsin.

Lee Westwood ties a European record by playing in his 11th Ryder Cup at age 48. He joins Sergio Garcia, already with the highest points total in history, on a short list of those who have played in Ryder Cups over parts of four decades. Garcia has contributed 25 1/2 points, the same amount as this entire U.S. team combined.

Whatever experience the Americans bring are mostly bad memories. Their lone victory in the last decade was at Hazeltine in 2016 against a European team that had six rookies. Only one of them, Matt Fitzpatrick, made it back on another team.

The six rookies are the most for the Americans since 2008 when they won at Valhalla.

Those include Collin Morikawa, who was an amateur when the last Ryder Cup was played and since then has won two majors, a World Golf Championship and led the U.S. standings in his first year of eligibility. It includes FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, who were a formidable team at the Presidents Cup in Australia two years ago.

“I think it’s a good time for a younger influx of players,” Schauffele said, “and really excited to run with these guys.”

And while the veterans include Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth — the only Americans to have played at least three Ryder Cups — they also include Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have made their dislike for each other abundantly clear over the last few months.

DeChambeau has stopped talking to the press after he was criticized for saying he wasn’t vaccinated because he’s young and healthy and would rather give it to people who need it (even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is no shortage).

He also has endured heckling, with fans calling him “Brooksy” to get under his skin.

Koepka, meanwhile, injured his wrist hitting a tree root beneath the turf at East Lake. He plans to be at Whistling Straits and said he would be ready to go, though at what strength won’t be known until he gets there.

A week before the matches, Koepka was quoted in a Golf Digest interview as saying the Ryder Cup week is hectic, odd and takes him out of his routine because of the team element. Azinger read the interview and suggested if Koepka doesn’t love the Ryder Cup, he should give his spot to someone who does.

This is the drama Stricker can do without as he leads a team desperate for a win. He said he spoke to Koepka and DeChambeau in the last month and they assured him they would put their differences aside.

That’s never been a problem for Europe, which has not been immune to personality conflicts over the years. It just never shows inside the ropes, in uniform, with a 17-inch trophy at stake.

“You have your favorites, guys who get along with, some you get along with a little worse,” Garcia said. “I can’t speak for the Americans — I don’t know what happens there — but it feels like when we get in the team room, everyone takes their armor off and puts it aside. You can feel that. Everyone is happy to put their arm around everyone else and try to help. It’s just the way it is.”

Maybe it’s that European magic sauce. Whatever it is, it’s been working.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Paul Azinger questions Brooks Koepka’s commitment to US Ryder Cup team

Brooks Koepka says in an interview with Golf Digest that Ryder Cup week is hectic and “a bit odd” because it takes him from his individual routine and leaves him no time to decompress. It was enough to make Paul Azinger wonder if Koepka should even play next week. “I’m...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Former US Ryder Cup captain: "Brooks Koepka should RELINQUISH spot on Team USA"

Former US captain Paul Azinger has questioned Brooks Koepka's love for the Ryder Cup and if he lacks passion for the tournament, he should give up his spot on Team USA. In an interview with Golf Digest, Koepka described the famous event as "different, hectic and odd" and he pondered if team sports was "in his DNA."
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
NBC Washington

Jordan Spieth Grabs a Final Spot on 2021 US Ryder Cup Team

Captain America has made his selections for the U.S. Ryder Cup squad. Steve Stricker -- not Steve Rogers -- announced his Captain’s Picks of Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth Wednesday morning at a Ryder Cup press conference. Spieth and Finau have played in the tournament before, while the other four selections will be making their first appearance.
GOLF
rydercup.com

European Ryder Cup Team Confirmed

After selecting his three Captain’s Picks, Pádraig Harrington now knows his full 12-man team that will head to Whistling Straits for the 2020 Ryder Cup. Team Europe includes seven players from the victorious 2018 Ryder Cup team who will be looking to bring the trophy back to Europe at the end of what will be a fascinating week in Wisconsin, USA.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why players were warned of not breaking this rule at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships in its young life. Still, with all respect to winners Vijay Singh (2004), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Day (2015), the player most associated with the Wisconsin course may be Dustin Johnson and the infamous moment he grounded his club in a bunker he believed was a waste area at the 2010 PGA. It’s a mistake the PGA of America desperately hopes to avoid at this week’s Ryder Cup.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Ryder Cup Teams 2021 – Whistling Straits

After being delayed a year, due to Covid, the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits is finally upon us. Being held at the three time PGA Championship venue in Wisconsin, the Ryder Cup will take place between the 24-26th of September. Both sides feature 12 players after Padraig Harrington selected...
GOLF
WGAU

Stricker fills out US team with 4 more Ryder Cup rookies

Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, Steve Stricker added four more rookies to his American team that included a mixture of obvious choices and perhaps a surprise, but no Patrick Reed. Stricker filled out his 12-man team with Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Presidents Cup#Americans#The Stars Stripes#Nbc Sports#Continental Europeans#Pga Championship#Pga Tour Radio#Valhalla
Sports Illustrated

The American Ryder Cup Team Is Young, Mostly Untested and Unafraid

The U.S. Ryder Cup apparatus has reached a point where youth and inexperience are not only preferred, but for the health and the future of the matches, they’re required. Never has there been a better time to sweep out the veterans who have populated the U.S. team for the last dozen mostly losing years and replace them with the young players who are taking over the game and will lead the Ryder Cup effort going forward.
GOLF
golf365.com

Francesco Laporta has the edge as Ryder Cup qualifying battle hots up

Francesco Laporta will take a slender lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship as the Ryder Cup qualifying battle threatened to come down to fractions of a point. Laporta carded a third round of 69 at Wentworth to finish 14 under par and a shot ahead of England’s Laurie Canter, with Adam Scott, Jamie Donaldson, Billy Horschel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout another stroke back.
GOLF
goaztecs.com

Xander Schauffele Named to U.S. Ryder Cup Team

SAN DIEGO -- Former San Diego State men's golfer Xander Schauffele was named to the United States Ryder Cup Team on Wednesday. Captain Steve Stricker chose the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist as a captain's pick for the event, which will be held Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Ryder Cup: US captain Steve Stricker reveals wildcards to face Europe

Captain Steve Stricker believes his six rookies will help the US "bring the cup back where it belongs" when his side faces Europe in this month's Ryder Cup. Stricker chose Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler, Harris English and Xander Schauffele among his wildcards, to add to Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmonthly.com

7 Big Names Missing From The US Ryder Cup Team

The 2021 US Ryder Cup team reads as follows – Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth. All of which means half the team are rookies and, as it transpired, Steve Stricker...
GOLF
chatsports.com

Ryder Cup capsules: Meet the American team

The U.S. Ryder Cup team boats eight of the top-10 players in the world and six major champions as it tries to win back the Ryder Cup. The Americans hold a 26-14-2 record in the event, but they're not the defending champions as Europe won in Paris, France in 2018.
KOHLER, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy