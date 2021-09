208 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. If the San Francisco 49ers had not drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, the Detroit Lions probably wouldn't be too worried about whoever was backing up Jimmy Garoppolo, assuming Garoppolo remained with the team. Instead, the Lions would be focused on stopping the veteran quarterback and him alone. There wouldn't be many thoughts about Nate Sudfeld or whoever sits behind him on the depth chart.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO