Too Soon to Panic But Reasons for Concern for Packers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers were outplayed in every facet of the game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The final score was 38-3 and it did accurately reflect the way the Saints dominated on the field. Fans were shocked by the team’s poor performance and looked hard for...

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Tom Brady’s Criticism Of 1 Rule

Tom Brady made headlines earlier this month when he called out the NFL’s product. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the quarterback position is being taught the wrong way because every hard hit from a defensive player ends up being a penalty. “A quarterback should only throw the ball to...
Aaron Rodgers
Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
There's a blueprint for stopping Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers should be concerned

No matter how great a quarterback may be, every one of them has his own personal Kryptonite. For Tom Brady, it’s always been pressure right up the middle. For Aaron Rodgers, at least in 2020, it was coverage in which he faced two deep safeties. This trend not only affected Rodgers’ efficiency and explosiveness; it also drastically affected his best receiver — and perhaps the best receiver in the NFL today. Per Sports Info Solutions, when presented with single-high coverage in 2020 (Cover-1, Cover-3), Davante Adams caught 81 of 99 targets for 971 yards, 574 air yards, a league-high 13 touchdowns, and a receiver rating of 139.8. Against any manner of two-safety coverage (Cover-2, 2-Man, Cover-4, Cover-6, Tampa-2), Adams caught 28 of 42 targets for 335 yards, 238 air yards, two touchdowns, and a receiver rating of 86.9.
CM Punk reacts to viral Aaron Rodgers hair photo

Aaron Rodgers became the punching bag of Week 1 of the NFL season due to both his performance and looks on Sunday, and CM Punk is asking that we leave him out of it. Rodgers struggled in the Green Bay Packers’ blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was ruthlessly mocked on social media after the game for his slick-back hair and, as many called it, prison look. With the beard and the hair, a lot of people pointed out that Rodgers looked like CM Punk.
3 reasons why Packers will demolish Saints in season opener

You heard that right. The Green Bay Packers won’t just leave Week 1 with a victory, but they’ll absolutely demolish the New Orleans Saints in their 2021 season-opener. The two teams were set for a huge showdown when the schedule was released, but a number of things have happened since then to damper the expectations of this game. Well, at least on the Saints side. Star quarterback Drew Brees has since retired and the Saints are dealing with a couple of injuries to key players. That leaves the door wide open for Green Bay to make a statement in Week 1.
Saints' disaster vs Panthers summed up in one record-breaking number

In Week 1 the Saints' offense set records for efficiency. In Week 2 it set a record for futility. Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and the Saints' playmakers couldn't get anything working facing relentless pressure in Carolina, finishing the day with just 128 yards of total offense. That number represents the lowest output ever in a game during the Sean Payton era -- by nearly half the length of a field.
5 reasons the Green Bay Packers will defeat the Saints in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The consensus is for the Packers to be able to handle business on the road, though, Hurricane Ida could force the game to be played elsewhere. Wherever the game ends up being played, most people are going to pick Green Bay to beat New Orleans to start the season in the win column.
NFL
Raiders Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran Cornerback Today

The Las Vegas Raiders scored another big win to start the season as they topped the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, winning 26-17. Unfortunately, one Raiders veteran is waking up on victory Monday to news of his release. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are releasing veteran cornerback...
