Where to find the Deathloop delivery booth code

There are eight Deathloop Visionaries you need to kill scattered around the island of Blackreef. While finding and killing them all in a single day is the ultimate end game, you'll be killing them a lot more than once to steal their weapons, or farm powers and upgrades. To make that easier we've broken down all the info you'll need to learn more about each one - where and when you can find them, what weapons and powers they have, and any extra knowledge that might help give you an advantage. Obviously there's going to be some spoilers here in terms of locations and other details but we've kept it as spoiler free as possible for big stuff.

