Houston, TX

Houston's Envoy Mortgage eases stress by gifting free mortgage payments

By Melissa Gaskill
 4 days ago
National mortgage lender Envoy Mortgage has implemented its Gift of Home Program, where 50 families across the country are set to receive mortgage assistance. Jenny Timberlake, an Envoy Mortgage customer, was among the first group of recipients to receive this special surprise. Timberlake has been a teacher for over 18 years and teaches life skills to special education students at a local high school.

Houston, TX
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

