CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

World Bank kills business climate report after ethics probe cites 'undue pressure' on rankings

By Reuters
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Bank said in a statement that the decision came after internal audit reports had raised "ethical matters, including the conduct of former Board officials as well as current and/or former Bank staff" and a board investigation conducted by the law firm WilmerHale. It also said that Georgieva, now...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Chinese coal firms meet to address winter supply challenges

Major Chinese coal producers are trying to resolve supply shortages and curb price rises as the country's winter consumption peak approaches, an industry association said. The association said rising market prices had put buyers under pressure, but suppliers were also facing "operating difficulties" as they try to fulfil contracted deliveries at a discount.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Financial Times

Letter: World Bank probe raises troubling questions for IMF chief

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Letter news. I cannot underscore enough how troubling your report “World Bank inquiry criticises IMF chief over China ranking” really is (September 18). Readers should understand that the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings have become central to...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

China manipulated World Bank's EODB rankings

Washington DC [US], September 21 (ANI): An independent scrutiny by leading US law firm WilmerHale shows China's massive data manipulation to hide slippage in the World Bank Group's Ease of Doing Business (EODB) rankings. At the same time, no irregularities were found in Indian data, the probe shows adding the...
ECONOMY
CNBC

External review finds deeper rot in World Bank 'Doing Business' rankings

Weeks before the World Bank scrapped its flagship Doing Business rankings following a damning independent probe, a group of external advisors recommended an overhaul of the rankings to limit countries' efforts to "manipulate their scores." An 84-page review, written by senior academics and economists, including the former Colombian finance minister,...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Republicans Slam World Bank After Probe Shows China Favoritism

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. Read the full story at the Daily Caller News Foundation. Two top Republican representatives slammed the World...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Board#Wilmerhale#The World Bank Group#Wilmer Hale#Doing Business#The World Bank
CFO.com

Probe Faults World Bank Over China Ranking

Top World Bank officials including then-Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva unduly pressured staff to alter data in the bank’s Doing Business report to placate China, a major shareholder, according to an internal investigation. Investigators from the law firm Wilmer Hale said Georgieva, who is now managing director of the International Monetary...
ECONOMY
NBC News

World Bank officials pressured staff to boost China rankings, inquiry finds

WASHINGTON — World Bank leaders, including then-Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva, applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" report, according to an independent investigation released Thursday. The report, prepared by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the bank's ethics committee, raises concerns...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
World Bank
morningbrew.com

Federal Reserve Announces Ethics Investigation After Regional Bank Officials’ Trading

The Federal Reserve said yesterday that it’s breaking out the ol’ ethics guidelines to look into rules surrounding senior Fed officials' personal investments. The investigation was launched last week after documents showed that some regional Fed presidents like Boston’s Eric Rosengren held hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks like Pfizer, Chevron, and AT&T.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

World Bank Cancels Flagship ‘Doing Business’ Report After Investigation

The World Bank canceled a prominent report rating the business environment of the world’s countries after an investigation concluded that senior bank management pressured staff to alter data affecting the ranking of China and other nations. The leaders implicated include then World Bank Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva, now managing director...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Jerome Powell orders ethics review after bank trading raises alarm

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a sweeping review of the ethics rules governing financial holdings and dealings by senior officials at the U.S. central bank, a Fed spokesperson said on Thursday. Powell ordered the review late last week, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement, following recent reports...
PERSONAL FINANCE
wutqfm.com

New World Bank report highlights growing risks of climate change in poorest regions

(NEW YORK) — A new report from the World Bank highlights the growing risks of climate change across the world. The new Groundswell report finds up to 216 million people across six regions from Sub-Sahara Africa to East Asia to Latin America could be forced to migrate within their countries by 2050, with the poorest and most climate-vulnerable affected.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

China restricts all digital currency activity

China's central bank announced all digital currency activity in the country is now illegal. The People's Bank of China posted on it's website that trading, token issuance and order matching is strictly prohibited.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy