CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Malcom Lyons

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 4 days ago

Malcom “Mac” John Lyons, age 71, passed away Tuesday September 14, 2021. He was a native of Chauvin and resident of Plaquemine. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday September 23, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
sdvoice.info

William “Bill” Lyons Sr.

William “Bill” Lyons Sr. was born on April 14,1945, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Bill attended elementary school in Oklahoma at Uganda Morris Elementary School. At the young age of 11, Bill’s father elected to move west to California to expose his 6 children to a life filled with more opportunity. Bill graduated from High School and went on to achieve many things throughout his life. Bill met the love of his life, Sandra, when he was just 15 years old. They later married and had three sons, William Jr., Tracy, and Scott (predeceased).
SAN DIEGO, CA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Gwinnette Clifton, Lyons

Mrs. Gwinnette Clifton, age 86, of Lyons went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia. She was a native of Evans County where she had lived all her life until moving to Lyons in 2014 to be closer to family. Mrs. Clifton was a 1953 graduate of Claxton High School. She retired as a social worker from The Evans County Department of Family and Children Services and worked as a legal secretary in the law firm of Judge Emory Findley in Claxton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Lyons and was a long-time member of Eastside Baptist Church of Claxton where she played the organ for 35 years. She loved cooking and fed many people through the years. She had a servant heart and sought to meet the needs of others. She had a deep love for children and was active in the missions causes of the church. She was a kind, selfless, loving, and thankful person. Her husband, children, and grandchildren count her worthy of great honor and are thankful for the gift of her Christlike life. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Barrett Reeves; parents Charlie Clanton and Eula Mae Driggers; four siblings: Charlie C. Driggers, Teller E. “Buck” Driggers, Vera Salter, and Nathan Driggers.
CLAXTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy