Inmate flees mom’s funeral and gets 900 miles away in cuffs, Mississippi officials say

The Randolph County sheriff department in Missouri has begun a search operation after a prison inmate used another inmate's identity to escape.Ellen Renay Goble, 24, who was held on five charges, including burglary, impersonated a fellow inmate to orchestrate her escape from the prison on Saturday, ABC 17 reported. The confusion began when Ms Goble was moved to a different cell so that hers could be cleaned. According to sheriff Aaron Wilson, the woman meant to be released was called in, but Ms Goble showed up in her place. She was aware of the other inmate’s personal details and signed...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO